The terminal buildings of Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, which closed for commercial flights in 2019, have been declared a "technopark," according to a presidential decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Evaluating the decision, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, in a social media post, said that the technopark would serve under the "Terminal Istanbul" brand.

"The technopark established under the auspices of the Information Valley will serve as the world's largest technology entrepreneurship center under the brand name 'Terminal Istanbul,'" Kacır wrote on X.

"Thousands of technology startups will emerge, grow, and meet with investors in this center," he added.

"Together with many stakeholders from the public and private sectors, we will make Istanbul a global entrepreneurship hub."

"The science center, software and artificial intelligence school, and technology workshops we will establish in this massive center will also host different age groups," he said.

Technoparks are dynamic hubs that foster collaboration between universities, research institutions and industries, promoting the development of innovative projects and supporting technology-focused entrepreneurship.

According to the presidential decision, no. 9795, a 238,950 square meter (2.57 million square feet) area in the Şevketiye neighborhood of Bakırköy district in Istanbul, has been designated as the "Information Valley Technology Development Area Terminal Istanbul additional area."