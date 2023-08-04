Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have been booming, fueled by the capabilities of widely popular chatbots like ChatGPT in assisting people in various aspects of life. The drive has led the number of initiatives embracing AI technology to steadily increase.

In Türkiye, in addition to e-commerce, telecommunications, and healthcare institutions, government agencies are also investing in AI technologies.

One of Türkiye’s leading communications and technology companies, Türk Telekom is supporting startups specializing in AI and machine learning through its PILOT startup acceleration program. Additionally, its venture capital arm TT Ventures is also making investments in AI startups.

Public sector mobilization

Mehmet Fatih Kacır, the minister of industry and technology, this week announced that the "Public AI Ecosystem – 2023 Call" has been launched for applications within the scope of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) Public Institutions Research and Development Projects Support Program.

Kacır stated that they aim to develop AI solutions needed by public institutions and organizations in line with the National AI Strategy, utilizing knowledge in this field for different solutions and widespread use.

AI solutions

Kacır emphasized that the program, in which the Presidency of the Digital Transformation Office takes part as a customer institution, features themes such as financial technologies, smart manufacturing systems, smart agriculture, food and livestock, climate change and sustainability, e-commerce technologies and smart education technologies.

“As evident from these themes, we are paving the way for AI solutions to be applied in the most crucial aspects of our lives. With this call, the aim is to bring together institutions that produce, develop, and utilize knowledge in this area,” said the minister.

Sought-after products

Ender Özgün, commercial group president of Hepsiburada, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, emphasized that they utilize AI technology for personalized recommendations based on consumer preferences and mentioned the "Great July" campaign.

“In line with the shopping trends in the world, we have been receiving an intense demand from consumers for big discount campaigns in the summer months. We aim to both enable consumers to get their needs at affordable prices and pay easily, and to be the lifeline for our business partners, SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” said Özgün.

He added that the most searched products during the summer have been portable air conditioners, electric scooters, smartwatches for kids, mini-fridges, fans and sunscreen.

Touched by AI

AI has become such a magical term that Vakko has been using it in its new ice cream advertising campaign. Vakko shows that consumers are excited about AI innovations, as the entire visual design of the new ice cream campaign was realized using AI technology.

In addition to advertising campaigns, AI software and “software robots” are involved in almost every aspect of shopping for consumers, from product searches, purchases to support from call centers.

Popular technologies like AI are used at every moment of shopping by producers to enhance customer satisfaction. Relevant startups are bringing innovative changes to the world of shopping.

E-commerce giants, smartphone companies, camera manufacturers, logistics companies and factories cannot minimize human errors without AI technologies. Campaign recommendations related to the most sought-after products positively impact sales. Initiatives using AI technology, like OpenAI, significantly influence the world of shopping.