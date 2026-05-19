Türk Telekom and Aselsan have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop domestically produced communication devices and infrastructure technologies, as Türkiye seeks to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers in critical technology sectors.

Under the partnership, Türkiye’s leading telecom operator and defense electronics maker will collaborate on developing domestic smartphones, end-user devices and communication equipment, including both hardware and software components, a statement said Monday.

The initiative is aimed at increasing the share of locally produced technologies in Türkiye’s communications ecosystem and strengthening the country’s domestic technology capabilities.

The partnership also includes the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) and the Turkic World Business Council as the stakeholders.

Reducing foreign dependency

At a launch meeting, Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said the company was pursuing a strategy centered not only on consuming technology but also producing and exporting it.

“Domestic production of communication devices that will strengthen our country’s competitiveness in global technology markets is a red line for us,” Şahin said.

He said the partnership aligns with the digitalization and localization vision promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that the project would help reduce Türkiye’s external dependence on technology.

“This strong collaboration has defined the road map for our domestic device project and enabled the first concrete steps toward implementation,” he said.

Şahin also highlighted Türk Telekom’s technology investments, noting that its subsidiaries Argela and Netsia hold more than 70 international advanced technology patents.

He said the company had commercialized synchronization products developed jointly with Swedish firm Net Insight and deployed Open RAN, RIC and SEBA solutions both domestically and internationally.

"As one of the largest investors in our sector, our infrastructure initiatives and R&D efforts hold great importance in our vision of building our country's digital future with domestic and national resources,” Şahin noted.

From defense expertise to civilian tech

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol emphasized the importance of applying Türkiye’s advanced technological momentum in the defense industry to civilian fields as well.

Akyol noted that Aselsan's first area of activity was communications, explaining that the company’s founding philosophy was to produce military communication devices domestically.

To date, Aselsan has manufactured and delivered more than 1 million communication systems.

Recent global conflicts have underscored that communications infrastructure and devices are not merely technological tools but also strategic security assets, he added.

“Aselsan is a natural and strong part of this ecosystem thanks to its field experience, production capacity and critical infrastructure capabilities in communications technologies," Akyol said.

"We have always supported such nationalization projects, particularly in communications. With more than half a century of history and deep expertise in communication systems, we will continue to serve our state and nation."