Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol claimed the champion title in the "e-export" category at the "Export Champions Award Ceremony" organized by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) on Saturday.

Highlighting the significance of TIM’s inaugural e-export award, Trendyol Group President Çağlayan Çetin said it reflects the organization’s emphasis on digitalization.

"With the strength derived from Türkiye's ecosystem, Trendyol has become one of the top five technology companies in Europe and the Middle East and the e-export champion of our nation. This award truly belongs to Trendyol's young engineers, who create groundbreaking technologies, and to Turkish producers, whose products enable this export success,” he said.

Çetin also emphasized the pride in promoting "Made in Türkiye" products globally through Trendyol’s technological and production capabilities and quality human resources.

He noted the role of their e-export initiatives in digitizing producers, craftsmen and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), extending their reach across borders to millions of customers.

Claiming the top spot, Trendyol was followed by LC Waikiki and Modanisa.

"Trendyol has introduced 70,000 SMEs to export, with over 90,000 exporters in total. Our goal is to enable all of our 300,000 sellers to engage in e-export. We will continue to unlock Türkiye’s cross-border trade potential through e-export,” Çetin said.

The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly announced Türkiye’s largest exporting companies last year during a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Automaker Ford Otomotiv topped the list in goods exports followed by Toyota Otomotiv and STAR Rafineri.

In the service export category, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) claimed the top spot, followed by low-cost carrier Pegasus and SunExpress, a joint venture of THY and Germany's Lufthansa.