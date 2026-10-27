U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to eliminate the term "artificial intelligence" from official documents and other uses, questioning why The Wall Street Journal had not adopted his preferred alternative, "super intelligence."

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling ⁠Artificial Intelligence (AI), ⁠a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon ⁠will be," Trump said in a post on ​Truth Social.

"In short order, ​we will be ⁠officially ‌BANNING ‌the term, "AI/Artificial Intelligence,” ⁠in ‌all relevant documents, ​and everything else, due ⁠to ⁠its inaccuracy."

Earlier this month, Treasury Undersecretary ⁠for International Affairs Erin Browne said ⁠Washington was in negotiations with other shareholders of the International Monetary Fund about using the new term.

Trump last month directed U.S. government agencies to use the words "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence" when referring to the technology.

Browne said the United States, which holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 major economies, wanted the change to take hold internationally as well.

"President Trump has been really clear on this, and he's, you know, using the term SI, and I think it's a clear priority for the US to use that term, ⁠and ⁠we think that more appropriately encapsulates the technology at hand," Browne said.