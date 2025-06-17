U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would likely extend a deadline again for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of popular short video app TikTok.

The president said in May he would extend the June 19 deadline after the app helped him with young voters in the 2024 election. His comments to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday reiterated that sentiment.

"Probably, yeah," Trump said when asked about extending the deadline. "Probably have to get China approval but I think we'll get it. I think President Xi will ultimately approve it," he said, referring to the Chinese leader.

He indicated in an interview last month with NBC that he would be open to pushing back the deadline again. If it happens, it would be the third time that the deadline has been extended.