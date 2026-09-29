U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is considering establishing a 10-member committee to oversee the artificial intelligence sector following talks with leading technology executives at the White House.

Trump also said the tech executives signed an agreement that is "morally binding," without providing details.

Pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to address risks ​posed by AI, after OpenAI and Anthropic reported their AI agents ​had ⁠gone rogue and hacked into other companies' systems. The intrusions prompted researchers to warn that some AI developers believe the technology could kill humans within a decade, fueling calls for action from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Trump also said tech companies will work to make communities "happy" about the construction of data centers, as the industry faces growing local opposition to the facilities' expansion.

Data centers, which provide the computing power used to develop and run AI systems, are a central component of the AI boom. Their expansion has drawn opposition in communities nationwide over concerns about electricity demand, utility costs and other local impacts, prompting companies to ⁠offer ⁠incentives aimed at easing those concerns.

Data centers are "going to do things for the community that will be really financially beneficial," Trump told reporters.

Executives in Tuesday's White House meeting included Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Palantir's Alex Karp. From the Trump administration, tech adviser Michael Kratsios and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attended, as did U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump met with the executives the same day his aides announced a new AI tool that they say will make it easier for the public to use government ⁠services. Silicon Valley executives attended the launch event on Tuesday, including Meta's Dina Powell McCormick and Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire. Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia led the design of the new tool. Silicon Valley companies Google, SpaceX, Meta and 8VC ​were listed in the launch event's program as sponsors.

Trump said at the launch event that he ​does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology, adding that doing so would make it harder for U.S. companies to build better AI ⁠products than ‌their Chinese ‌counterparts. Trump also said that he discussed AI with Xi when he ⁠visited the U.S. last week, adding that the US ‌already works with Xi's government "in so many ways."

"We're leading now over China and everyone else, and I want to ​keep it that way," Trump said ⁠at the event.

Bipartisan legislative efforts in the Senate centered around AI ⁠regulation have stalled. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, one of the Republicans involved in the ⁠discussions, said on Tuesday that ​he hopes to "move forward with it" after the November midterm elections.