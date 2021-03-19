Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom is using locally developed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to maximize fiber quality and increase internet performance.

With the AI root cause analysis platform Türk Telekom Optical Network (TT-ON) developed using its own resources, Türk Telekom monitors the fiber optic cable network in Turkey’s 81 provinces live and prevents performance losses by conducting automatic root cause analysis.

"With the smart software we have developed, we aim to maximize our efficiency by using artificial intelligence in network automation and to further increase the quality of service we offer to our customers," Deputy General Manager of Türk Telekom Technology Yusuf Kıraç said.

"Thanks to this technology, which we have also patented, we have succeeded in raising our fiber service quality standards significantly. We will continue to invest in local and national new generation technologies that will create value for our country," he noted.

TT-ON eliminates performance losses by providing root cause analysis in Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) systems and proactively monitoring the quality of fiber optic cables.

R&D projects bear fruit

Stating that root cause analysis and related machine learning constitute the basic elements of AI systems, Kıraç talked about the platform they developed.

"TT-ON Root Cause Analysis Platform, which we developed and patented with our own internal resources, enables monitoring of the infrastructure data of different solution partners on a single screen on Türk Telekom fiber network," he noted.

The platform, which he said realizes the quality measurement of fiber optic cables through the existing system parameters, makes detailed analyses by going down to the lowest point when necessary and provides the fastest solution for high performance.

"With its modules that automate daily work, it also speeds up operational internal processes and by using high-level automation technology, it reduces manual work, increases continuity and enables staff to focus on more priority jobs," Kıraç said.

He stated that they increased the number of patent applications they made on behalf of Türk Telekom in 2018 by 20% compared to the previous year, to 182.

"We shape the technologies of the future with more than 25 patents, 17 of which are for 5G-based products that we have patented worldwide," he further stressed. "We will continue to lead the digital and technological transformation of our country by patenting our innovative ideas in the field of technology. As Türk Telekom, we will continue to invest in local and national technologies that will create added value for Turkey's economy in order to reduce the technological and economic dependence of the country on foreign countries."