Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye's prominent technology and communications companies, has partnered with Healthverse PanoramicWEB to introduce what promises to be a leading telehealth digital platform.

The Healthverse PanoramicWEB platform has been made available to patients and the health care industry at Liv Hospital.

The innovative platform allows patients to virtually explore the hospital in 360 degrees from anywhere in the world, with the guidance of a patient advisor. They can also obtain detailed information about their treatment by consulting with their doctor.

Healthverse PanoramicWEB brings patient advisors, doctors and patients together in a digital environment, enabling health care professionals to perform their duties within the hospital even when they are physically absent. This is made possible through the software's capability to replicate the hospital's interior digitally.

Boost for health tourism

Meri İstiroti, a group coordinator at Liv Hospital, emphasized that through Healthverse PanoramicWEB, both Türkiye's health tourism and the health facility's foreign patient ratio could double within a year.

"As Liv Hospital, we had the opportunity to showcase our technologically advanced hospitals by listening to our patients' health-related problems and explaining the necessary treatments they need through Healthverse PanoramicWEB. As a result, our patients experienced and witnessed firsthand from our international patient advisors and doctors that we truly understand their needs and the entire process from A to Z that awaits them upon arrival," said İstiroti.

"This tremendously supported the trust they had in us. It brings us great joy to already see that patients are choosing us through Healthverse PanoramicWEB. We are proud to make a breakthrough with Healthverse PanoramicWEB, a platform that will contribute to an increase in the number of foreign patients and revolutionize the field of telehealth."

Human-centered solution

Mustafa Eser, deputy general manager in charge of corporate sales at Türk Telekom, said the company continues to provide solutions based on a principle of accessible communication for everyone and their human-centered approach, stressing that they are also forging partnerships with innovative digital solutions.

"Especially in today's world where digitalization is more active in all business processes, we aim to facilitate everyone's lives by mobilizing our technology," Eser said.

"In this context, we offer the most suitable next-generation technologies for businesses, from their current technology infrastructure to their business models and digital transformation needs, by providing end-to-end solutions ranging from hardware to services and consultancy. As we support businesses in their digital journeys, we are also advocates for cutting-edge technology in various fields, including health, transportation, energy and security," he added.

Eser emphasized that the company contributes to the digitalization processes that enable businesses to stand out in global competition, as well as developing and supporting innovative ideas and technologies that boast the potential to succeed internationally.

"We are delighted to see the realization of an important project in the healthcare sector, in collaboration with ventures such as Healthverse PanoramicWEB, which carries out significant work in its field," he noted.

'New era' for health care

Beliz Teoman Ünay, the co-founder of Healthverse PanoramicWEB, said the platform marks "a new era for the healthcare sector." She stressed that together with their digital infrastructure solution partner, Türk Telekom, they have created a brand new platform that will change the rules of digital communication and marketing in the telehealth field.

"Healthverse PanoramicWEB takes the definition of 'online experience' in health care to a new dimension. Our digital platform, which bridges the gap between reality and virtual reality, strengthens Türkiye's power in the international health care arena," Ünay said.

With all its features, she said Healthverse PanoramicWEB marks an innovative platform that allows for the highest level of hospital-patient interaction in the field of digital communication and marketing in the health care sector.

"Together with my partner Ulaş Aksan, we will continue enhancing our platform daily."

Virtual reality experience

Healthverse PanoramicWEB enables visitors to explore a spatially transformed facility through 360-degree cameras via virtual reality goggles, mobile phones or computers from anywhere they desire.

They can experience virtual reality, including face-to-face meetings, either with the guidance of an administrator or independently.

Visitors accompanied by an administrator can ask questions in real-time, while those on self-guided tours can access information and videos embedded in Healthverse PanoramicWEB that provide simultaneous access to all technological details. It reduces expenses for many participants and companies attending events such as seminars, conferences and fairs to be organized with this system, resulting in budget savings for everyone.