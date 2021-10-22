TT Ventures, the corporate venture capital company of Türk Telekom, aims to use its investments to help grow and strengthen the Turkish venture ecosystem, which has the potential to grow especially in the global market.

It has most recently expanded its venture portfolio by investing in Syntonym, Optiyol, QuantWifi and B2Metric, all companies that produce artificial intelligence-based solutions and set their strategies with an aim to expand in overseas markets.

TT Ventures selected three of the investments from startups that have graduated from Türk Telekom’s startup acceleration program, PILOT. The number of startups TT Ventures has invested in has reached eight, while its venture portfolio doubled.

Growth potential

Türk Telekom Strategy, Planning and Digital Deputy General Manager Barış Karakullukçu said technology is only valuable for them if it proves to be good and can benefit people.

“As Türk Telekom, one of our focus areas is to invest in initiatives that will give impetus to technologies that are developed domestically. We support startups with our knowledge, financial resources and PILOT, which is the first corporate venture acceleration program implemented by the private sector in Turkey,” Karakullukçu said.

She noted that they are also trying to ensure that enterprises developing innovative products and services with growth potential can compete in global markets by investing in these initiatives with TT Ventures.

“We have recently invested in four more startups, bringing our total to eight startups. By reviving domestic production, we will continue our investments that will provide added value to the country’s economy,” Karakullukçu added.

Data-oriented startup

Syntonym, one of the startups to recently receive funding, is a developer of synthetic data anonymization technology.

Unlike traditional methods, it protects analytical metrics, making it possible both to avoid structural and functional losses in the anonymization process and to use the obtained data in artificial intelligence training.

Optiyol provides routing solutions to many different sectors carrying out logistics operations, from e-commerce to transportation, with artificial intelligence technology.

QuantWifi aims to maximize customer satisfaction by measuring home internet needs that have grown rapidly during the pandemic and the associated Wi-Fi connection experience.

B2Metric provides solutions in bringing together data from different sources, cleaning and generating future predictions by using automatic machine learning modeling infrastructure and an artificial intelligence-based customer movement comprehension platform.