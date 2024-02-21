One of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom, said on Wednesday it would showcase the country's first homegrown industrial 5G mobile network project for the first time at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering next week.

The solution is a product of a partnership of Türk Telekom with the local infrastructure software company i2i Systems and the organized industrial zone OSTIM in Ankara.

The industrial 5G network, supported by the expertise of i2i Systems in 5G core network software and the experience of local technology companies NaraXR and IQVizyon in applications, was first demonstrated at the PROTA Technology Production Workshop located in OSTIM Technopark.

It will make its international debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) planned for Feb. 26-29 in Barcelona. The event traditionally draws about 100,000 visitors.

The 5G industrial mobile network solution was made ready for experience at PROTA, known for its support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in processes ranging from product development to commercialization through education, mentorship, product design and prototyping.

It will utilize artificial intelligence-supported IoT and AR/VR-controlled drone technologies to enable real-time monitoring and analysis of SMEs' production processes and to support performance tracking of production lines.

With this project, Türk Telekom aims to introduce a new vision to the digitalization process in the industry by experiencing next-generation Industry 4.0 applications aimed at increasing productivity, flexibility and quality in production for 6,500 companies in the OSTIM ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal expressed pride in launching the project, highlighting the company’s efforts to develop local products and projects that add value to the economy and accelerate national development.

"We are proud to have realized a first in Türkiye by providing the necessary infrastructure for next-generation technologies through our indigenous and national ecosystem. With this project, we aim to lead the digital transformation of SMEs in the OSTIM ecosystem, contributing to increasing productivity and quality in production,” Önal said.

“We are equipping Türkiye with fiber under the motto of high-speed internet for everyone. In the transition to 5G, we support the ecosystem through collaboration and projects to ensure the participation of local and national elements as the main actors. We lead the digitalization processes of businesses and SMEs to make them stand out in global competition,” he added.

Önal said they have realized a comprehensive Industrial Mobile Network installation by using the indigenous 5G mobile network developed by their solution partners i2i Systems, along with the Industry 4.0 application platforms developed by local technology companies Nara XR and IQVizyon.

“Thus, we are taking local technology startups to the global arena by providing strong collaborations in both the network and application layers. We consider the collaboration within the scope of the Industrial 5G project with OSTIM, one of the leading industrial zones in our country with significant works in digitalization, as an important step for the digitalization of our country with local technologies," he said.

For his part, Orhan Aydın, head of the board of directors of OSTIM, hailed what he said was an exemplary and innovative application for SMEs.

Aydın emphasized the critical nature of the communication sector, comparable to the defense industry and highlighted the importance of developing national technologies in this field.

“The communication sector is as critical as the defense industry. The production of national technologies in this field is important for the future of our country. 5G, being a platform technology, brings opportunities that will change and transform all other vertical industries,” he noted.

“It is valuable for us to see the products in the End-to-End Domestic and National 5G Communication Network Project. I express my gratitude to all institutions supporting the project and all companies contributing to it.”

CEO of i2i Systems, Ayhan Kapusuz, highlighted their investment in 5G solutions since 2017, supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and Turkish mobile operators.

Kapusuz mentioned the successful development of their first version 5G core network solution in collaboration with Türk Telekom in 2021 and said they are now offering this product for use by mobile operators in many countries worldwide.

“The i2i Systems 5G Private Network and industrial applications established in OSTIM are revolutionary in terms of technology. This solution will be an indispensable technological telecommunications infrastructure that increases efficiency and quality in all industries that produce and provide services in the near future,” he noted.