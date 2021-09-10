Education efforts on cloud computing have gained momentum with coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, leading to the emergence of new innovative business models.

Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company, Türk Telekom, is organizing a “Cloud Computing Camp” for youngsters who want to make a strong start to their career in the field of cloud technologies.

Set to be held between Oct. 11-20 this year, the first camp will be organized under Türk Telekom’s “Development Base” and is part of the company’s efforts to offer a development opportunity that will contribute to the careers of young people in the field of information technology.

The camp, which facilitates daily life and offers educational opportunities to young people who want to pursue a career in cloud technologies, will be held online.

Young people invited to the camp will receive more than 20 hours of free training from experts while they will be able to participate in panels with leading names in the sector.

At the end of the camp, they will receive an educational certificate that will make a difference in their careers.

In addition, three participants with noteworthy performances throughout the camp and project competition at the end of the program will be awarded a total of TL 33,000 ($3,924), including TL 8,000 for the third-ranked, TL 10,000 for the second-ranked and TL 15,000 for the first.