One of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies companies Türk Telekom has achieved another first in Turkey, as it tested its remote maintenance and technical support over 5G using augmented reality (AR) technology.

In cooperation with Nokia, Türk Telekom has successfully provided an internet solution to its customers with AR-supported remote maintenance and technical support over the 5G test network it has established in the Aydınlıkevler district of the capital Ankara.

In this context, an AR-backed, real-time, high-resolution and very low-latency support was provided to the technician in the field by the expert at the center via the VSight Remote maintenance and technical support platform.

Communication with field technician

The initiative saw a real-time combination of AR and 5G technologies. All controls and intervention operations, from access systems serving the internet customer to the modem connection inside the house, were carried out by a field technician using smart glasses and an AR-backed phone.

The field technician was given remote support through a videoconference and three-dimensional file sharing, boosting the quality and speed of the technical service provided to the customer.

5G usage

Yusuf Kıraç, technology deputy general manager at Türk Telekom, said that they have contributed to the development of the digital ecosystem with the initiative to enable 5G and AR technologies to be used in the fields of maintenance and technical support.

“In our remote technical support service trial with Nokia, we used the VSight Remote AR-supported remote maintenance and technical support platform developed by VSight, a domestic company,” Kıraç noted.

“Working with our domestic companies in the 5G applications gives us a special thrill,” he said. “With this experiment, we have taken our work in the field of efficiency in the industry one step further with 5G. We have shown that our field operations are carried out faster and easier and that service and support processes provided to our customers have been improved even more,” Kıraç said.

“As Türk Telekom, we will continue our work in different areas of 5G usage in full swing.”