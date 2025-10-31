Gaming startups have become one of the strongest pillars of Türkiye's entrepreneurial landscape. Following the success of Peak Games, Türkiye’s first billion-dollar startup, or unicorn, one of the country's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom has continued its support for innovation through its venture capital arm and its startup accelerator program.

TT Ventures and Pilot have provided over $3.2 million in funding to 121 technology startups, with a growing focus on gaming and "gamification" technologies. In the coming period, TT Ventures is expected to take new steps specifically targeting the gaming sector.

Of the 121 startups supported so far, 69 have gone on to raise an additional $55 million from domestic and international investors.

Türk Telekom Ventures' portfolio includes startups focused on gaming, esports and "gamification" technologies. While the total investment in gaming has not been disclosed, several mobile game developers have previously received support through the Pilot program.

The company's investment strategy centers on scalable, tech-driven business models with global potential. Executives have identified gaming as a strategic priority, especially where it intersects with artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G infrastructure.

The presence of "Gaming and Esports Technologies" and "Gamification Solutions" in Türk Telekom Ventures' official investment categories suggests that dedicated calls for gaming startups may be on the horizon.

Supporting global expansion

To strengthen Türkiye's startup ecosystem and help local ventures scale globally, Türk Telekom recently launched a "Globalization Program" at Stanford University. Selected startups met with Silicon Valley investors, paving the way for international partnerships.

Given the opportunities created by AI and 5G in the gaming sector, Türk Telekom Ventures is expected to make its interest in gaming technologies more visible. And Pilot may evolve into a specialized accelerator track for gaming startups in the near future.

Global success story

AppNava is one of the startups that participated in the seventh term of the Pilot program in 2019. The startup offers AI and machine learning-based analytics for the mobile gaming industry.

It helps mobile game developers take the right actions by analyzing user behavior through data-driven models. Using machine learning algorithms, it calculates players' retention times and future behaviors based on their segments, enabling personalized ad displays and in-game purchase offers.

With 90% of its customer portfolio based abroad, AppNava's core value lies in helping game companies predict future outcomes, allowing them to take early-stage actions. This leads to significant increases in revenue and profitability.

AppNava collaborates with industry leaders like Unity, offering product credits, discounts and dedicated support to enhance technical and operational capabilities in game development programs.

As one of the rare startups from Türkiye to succeed in the global gaming market, AppNava stands out as a powerful example of innovation and international impact.

Software revolution reshapes power dynamics in automotive industry

For over a century, the automotive industry was defined by mechanical engineering – engine power, fuel efficiency and durability. Today, those metrics are no longer sufficient. The winners of the next era will be determined by their software capabilities.

In modern vehicles, the role of software has reached undeniable levels. Today, 40%-50% of a vehicle's value comes from software and electronics. A typical premium car may contain over 100 million lines of code.

In comparison, the Boeing 787 has around 14 million lines of code, while F-35 fighter jet boasts about 24 million. A single vehicle can include up to 150 Electronic Control Units (ECUs). By 2030, software is expected to account for more than 50% of total vehicle cost.

Looking at its features, Togg, Türkiye's first electric vehicle brand, is estimated to contain between 50 and 100 million lines of code, which aligns with the average for modern midrange electric vehicles.

Software extends range

Tesla's success has showcased the power of software-hardware integration. In 2020, the company increased vehicle range by 5% through over-the-air updates and improved braking performance via software.

Autopilot features continue to evolve, reinforcing Tesla's position as a tech company rather than a traditional automaker. At one point, its market value surpassed the combined worth of Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Honda.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle drives in San Francisco, U.S., Nov. 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Chinese EV manufacturers are also disrupting the industry with software-centric strategies. BYD sold 3 million EVs in 2023, overtaking Tesla. It develops its own battery and software platforms, offering vehicles 30%-40% cheaper than Western competitors.

Former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess earlier described software as the future of the automotive industry. "If we fail here, we'll share the fate of the smartphone industry," he said.

Elon Musk has said the car is increasingly becoming a computer on wheels, describing vehicles without software as just an empty metal box.

China's growing dominance

China is positioned as a leading candidate in the electric vehicle race thanks to its massive domestic market, dominance in the battery supply chain (with over 70% market share), rapid iteration capabilities, low production costs and strong government support.

The United States, particularly Silicon Valley, is expected to remain strong due to its software expertise and leadership in autonomous driving. For example, Waymo conducts over 100,000 autonomous rides per day. The potential entry of Apple and Google could further reshape the industry.

South Korea is emerging as a balanced player, driven by the successful transformation of Hyundai-Kia, which sold 1.6 million electric vehicles in 2023. The integration of electronics through Samsung and LG provides a strategic advantage.

The new formula for success in the automotive industry now hinges on five key pillars:

Software-hardware co-design: Integrated development is essential. Rapid iteration: Monthly updates replace annual model cycles. Data analytics: Processing data from millions of vehicles is a must. Ecosystem thinking: Mobility services replace traditional car sales. Artificial intelligence competence: Critical for autonomous driving and predictive maintenance.

Japan risks falling behind

Japanese automotive giants are now facing the risk of losing the dominance they've maintained for decades. Major challenges include corporate culture, slow decision-making and risk aversion. The country's software engineering culture has traditionally been weak, which has become a critical disadvantage in today's tech-driven automotive landscape.

Their overinvestment in hybrid technology has delayed the transition to fully electric vehicles. In terms of autonomous driving, they lag far behind competitors like Waymo, Tesla and Chinese manufacturers.

In 2024, Honda and Nissan had engaged in merger talks, signaling a strategic shift. Toyota's electric vehicle sales account for only 1%-2% of the global market. In the Chinese market, Japanese brands saw their share drop from 23% in 2020 to 13% in 2023.

Apple Pay helps prevent $1 billion in fraud

Although digital wallets are a relatively recent innovation, their influence on the economy is growing rapidly. From smartphones to smartwatches, and even smart vehicles like Türkiye's Togg, digital wallets are becoming ubiquitous.

Apple's payment technologies are at the forefront of the trend, standing out for their security, scale and commercial success.

At the Money 20/20 USA conference, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Vice President Jennifer Bailey revealed striking figures about the platform's global impact for banks and businesses.

According to Apple's internal data, partner feedback, and industry sources, Apple Pay helped prevent over $1 billion in fraudulent transactions last year, while driving more than $100 billion in additional sales volume.

It reduced fraud rates by more than 60% compared to traditional card transactions. In some cases, the reduction reached 85%-90%.

Commercial value

Beyond security, Apple Pay's high approval rates and strong user engagement helped merchants generate over $100 billion in additional sales volume last year. This figure highlights that the platform is not only valuable for users, but also for businesses and banks.

A smartphone with the Apple Pay logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken July 14, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Apple Pay is now active in 89 markets worldwide and supported by over 11,000 banks and networks, including 15 domestic payment systems. In the U.S., the platform is accepted by 90% of retailers, compared to just 3% at launch 11 years ago.

Digital wallet evolution

One of the key themes emphasized in Bailey's speech was the vision of Apple Wallet replacing the physical wallet. The platform today provides hundreds of millions of users worldwide with access to Apple Pay for in-store, online and in-app payments.

Additionally, users can board public transportation in over 250 regions and 800 cities with just a tap.

The Tap to Pay feature on iPhone is also rapidly expanding. This system allows businesses to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone, and is now active in 48 markets and used by over 15 million businesses globally.

Bailey's remarks highlighted that Apple's leadership in payment technologies delivers tangible results not only in user experience, but also in financial security and commercial success.

AI boom's frontrunner, Nvidia surpasses $5T valuation

Chip giant Nvidia this week reached a historic milestone, becoming the first company to cross the $5 trillion market capitalization threshold that places it ahead of Apple and Microsoft and reflects the central role it plays in powering the global AI revolution.

Nvidia's dominance is built on five key pillars that continue to drive its exponential growth and strategic importance across industries.

At heart of AI revolution

Nvidia's GPUs are the backbone of modern artificial intelligence. From training large language models like ChatGPT to powering the infrastructure of OpenAI, Google, Meta and Microsoft, Nvidia chips are indispensable. The company controls more than 80% of the global AI chip market, making it the undisputed leader in AI hardware.

Record-breaking financial performance

Nvidia has consistently outperformed market expectations. In recent quarters, its data center revenues have surged by over 400% on an annual basis, while its gross margins have exceeded 70%, far above industry averages.

Demand for H100, next-gen Blackwell chips

The company's H100 GPUs are in such high demand that supply has struggled to keep pace. Meanwhile, the company has already received billions of dollars in orders for its next-generation chips built on the more powerful Blackwell architecture.

An Nvidia logo appears in this illustration taken Aug. 25, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

These chips promise a revolutionary leap in performance for AI computing.

Ecosystem lock-in via CUDA

Nvidia isn't just a hardware company. Thanks to its CUDA software platform, it has become an indispensable choice for developers. This ecosystem makes it difficult for competitors to enter the market and strengthens customer loyalty.

Cloud, corporate AI investment boom

Cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are investing tens of billions of dollars to expand their AI capabilities. A significant portion of these investments is directed toward Nvidia chips.

In addition, the growing use of AI in sectors such as automotive, health care and finance is further fueling demand.