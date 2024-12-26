Turkish telecoms giant Türk Telekom announced Thursday that it has launched a new 5G project focusing on smart agriculture in collaboration with Chinese telecommunications company ZTE.

Embracing the philosophy of technology that improves the future, Türk Telekom continues to contribute to initiatives that accelerate digital transformation in many sectors, enhancing efficiency and sustainability with its pioneering steps in 5G.

Accordingly, in collaboration with ZTE, it has launched the "5G Smart Agriculture Project" in the central Black Sea province of Çorum, enabling digital transformation and modernization in agriculture.

Advanced technologies such as drones and smart farming machinery were integrated into the pilot 5G network established in the region, the company said.

With the high-speed and low-latency connectivity features of 5G, tasks such as automated spraying, fertilization and precision irrigation were successfully carried out. While 5G smart agricultural technologies are planned to spread to more regions, they target efficiency and resource savings in agriculture.

Zafer Orhan, Türk Telekom Network deputy general manager, said that as leaders in the field, they continue their efforts to acquaint "our country together with next-generation technologies without slowing down."

"Thanks to our close cooperation with ZTE in Çorum, we have taken important steps in the digital transformation of agriculture," he said.

"Through this pioneering project, we not only strengthen our technological capabilities but also take a significant step forward in sustainability, which lies at the heart of our business objectives," he added.

ZTE Corporation Europe and America Regional President and Netaş Board Chairperson Aiguang Peng also stated that they are very proud to be involved in this project with their most up-to-date technologies, which implements digital transformation with 5G in a critical area such as sustainable agriculture by creating value with a common vision shared with Türk Telekom.

Peng believes that, with the widespread use of 5G and the expansion of its applications, agriculture will become digital and play an important role in food production and resource management in the future. "This initiative will contribute to Türkiye's agricultural modernization and industrial development," he said.