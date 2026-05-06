Türkiye's telecommunications major Turkcell, pioneering 5G transformation, is now bringing its 5G experience into homes with its "Superbox 5G" devices.

Following a nationwide rollout of 5G services on April 1, Turkcell is advancing the 5G experience and bringing it into homes with Superbox 5G.

In areas where fiber infrastructure has not yet reached, the Superbox 5G modem offers wireless internet at fiber speeds via 5G base stations, standing out for its plug-and-play convenience, according to the company on Wednesday.

Stating that their focus is on enabling users to experience 5G in every aspect of life, Turkcell’s marketing and digital services officer Murat Akgüç said: "5G has now started to transform every area of life. 5G will not only be important for mobile, but also as a critical solution for households without fiber infrastructure."

"With 'Superbox 5G,' we are offering wireless, fiber-speed internet in homes. Customers who see the 5G symbol on their phones will also be able to reach speeds of 1000 Megabits+ per second (Mbit/s) at home," he added.

Described as user-friendly, plug-and-play "Superbox 5G" modem features Wi-Fi 7 technology and provides fiber-speed connections wirelessly in areas without fiber infrastructure, eliminating the hassle of cables.

Even without infrastructure, fiber speed at home

Emphasizing that 5G as critical solution for fiber-speed internet in homes without fiber infrastructure, Akgüç also highlighted the ease of use of the Superbox 5G modem.

"Concerns like 'Fiber reached my street but not my building, or it’s connected to my neighbor downstairs but not to me' are over," he maintained.

"With the plug-and-play feature of the 'Superbox 5G' modem, internet connections at home can reach much higher speeds while latency is minimized. Many more devices can connect to the internet at 5G speed simultaneously," he said.

"Thanks to 5G, our users can reach high data upload and download speeds. They can enjoy the 5G experience freely in many areas, from online gaming to high-resolution content, from remote education to smart home solutions," he added.

With Superbox, 5G is both 'At Home' and 'On the Go'

Provided via ultra-powerful Wi-Fi 7 technology, Superbox 5G is offered in two options according to different usage needs.

The "Superbox 5G At Home" option is aimed at customers who want to use it at a single, specified address.

The "Superbox 5G On the Go" package, meanwhile, allows users to use their modems wherever they wish. Thus, Superbox 5G positions itself as a next-generation internet solution responding to various usage needs without requiring fiber infrastructure.