Turkish telecommunications company Turkcell and Spanish satellite operator Sateliot have completed a field demonstration of satellite-enabled 5G IoT connectivity in Türkiye, marking the first test in the country of standard 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) IoT services via satellite.

The companies said the trial, conducted in both Barcelona and Istanbul, validated standard-based 5G narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) NTN connectivity over Sateliot's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and demonstrated its integration with Turkcell's terrestrial cellular infrastructure.

The test showed that cellular IoT devices can maintain uninterrupted connectivity when moving beyond the reach of conventional mobile coverage by switching automatically between terrestrial and satellite networks.

The companies said the technology could support a range of digital applications in remote or underserved areas, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, energy and emergency management, where demand for connected solutions continues to rise in Türkiye.

By combining terrestrial and satellite networks, the system enables broader coverage without requiring changes to existing IoT devices, providing users with continuous connectivity, the companies said.

Turkcell Chief Network Technologies Officer Vehbi Çağrı Güngör. (Courtesy of Turkcell)

Following the trial, Sateliot and Turkcell said they plan to explore potential future deployments aimed at expanding IoT ecosystem and supporting further digitalization efforts.

"This project demonstrates that satellite connectivity can be seamlessly integrated with the mobile network," Sateliot Chief Commercial Officer Gianluca Redolfi said in a statement.

"For the end user, it means that their cellular IoT devices continue to function in both mobile and satellite networks, with the same cellular device."

Turkcell Chief Network Technologies Officer Vehbi Çağrı Güngör said the collaboration reflects the company's focus on innovation and the development of new IoT services for strategic industries in Türkiye.