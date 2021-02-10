Palestinian youth skateboard on Jerusalem's rooftops

High above Jerusalem's narrow medieval alleyways, Palestinian teenagers speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.
A small handful who lived in the Old City were able to practice their moves long before the spice merchants below reopened their doors. They were joined after the lockdown eased by a couple of dozen friends from other parts of East Jerusalem who relished the chance to release pent-up frustrations.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.