Palestinian youth skateboard on Jerusalem's rooftops

by REUTERS Feb 10, 2021 3:06 pm +03 +03:00

A Palestinian youth jumps with his skateboard on a rooftop as the Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth lie on the ground while holding their skateboards at a skate park in Jerusalem on Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth hold their skateboards while chatting in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian youth skateboards at a skate park in Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An aerial view shows people at a skate park in Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youth skateboard on rooftops in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth hold their skateboards while walking past shuttered shops in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth hold their skateboards while sitting together in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian youth skateboards at a skate park in Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth carry their skateboards as they walk past ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian youth skateboard at a skate park in Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youth hold their skateboards while standing on a rooftop in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian tennager adjusts his friend's clothing, at a skate park in Jerusalem, Feb. 7, 2021.

Reuters Photo

High above Jerusalem's narrow medieval alleyways, Palestinian teenagers speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.

A small handful who lived in the Old City were able to practice their moves long before the spice merchants below reopened their doors. They were joined after the lockdown eased by a couple of dozen friends from other parts of East Jerusalem who relished the chance to release pent-up frustrations.

Reuters Photo

