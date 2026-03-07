Turkcell said it plans to allocate roughly 25% of its revenue to investments in 2026 as the company seeks to accelerate growth and strengthen Türkiye’s digital infrastructure following strong financial and operational results in 2025.

The telecommunications operator reported consolidated revenues of TL 241 billion, up 10.7% year-on-year, while net profit from continuing operations rose 22.6% to TL 17.8 billion, according to the company’s financial results announcement.

Turkcell CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koç said at a press conference on Friday that the company completed what it described as a critical year for Türkiye’s digital future with stronger-than-expected performance.

“We completed a crucial year for Türkiye’s digital future with strong results beyond our expectations,” Koç said. “We became the operator with the highest capacity in the historic 5G auction by securing 160 MHz of spectrum.”

The company expanded its mobile subscriber base to 39.1 million in 2025, adding a net 809,000 subscribers during the year. Turkcell also recorded a net gain of 2.4 million postpaid subscribers, the highest annual increase in the company’s 26-year history, bringing its postpaid base to 31.5 million. Postpaid users now account for 81% of the total subscriber base.

Fiber network, data center growth

Turkcell continued expanding its fiber network, adding 405,000 new households during the year and increasing total fiber coverage to 6.3 million homes. The company gained 119,000 net fiber subscribers, while users with speeds of 100 Mbps or higher accounted for 57% of individual fiber customers.

Investments in data center operations reached €585 million by the end of 2025. Revenue from data center and cloud services, which serve more than 4,000 companies, rose to TL 5.1 billion from TL 3.5 billion a year earlier, a real growth rate of 45%.

The company also strengthened its diversified revenue structure beyond telecommunications. Its techfin segment increased revenues by 21.1% in 2025, while Paycell’s point-of-sale and mobile payment solutions saw revenues rise 41%. Financell continued to expand its credit portfolio in a controlled manner.

Investment focus for 2026

Looking ahead, Turkcell expects revenue growth between 5% and 7% in 2026 and an EBITDA margin of 40% to 42%. The company said capital expenditures are projected to account for about 25% of sales revenue next year.

Koç said Turkcell had taken key steps in 2025 to strengthen Türkiye’s digital backbone.

“In 2025 we declared it an investment year and delivered on that promise,” he said. “We reinforced our leadership in data centers and cloud technologies through our partnership with Google Cloud to establish Türkiye’s first hyperscale cloud region.”

He added that the company also secured its strategic fiber backbone after extending the rights to fiber infrastructure used by Superonline for another 15 years through a tender with state pipeline operator BOTAŞ.

Turkcell plans to continue expanding strategic investment areas including 5G, fiber infrastructure, data centers, cloud computing and renewable energy in 2026.

5G rollout plans

Koç noted that Turkcell obtained the broadest frequency bands in the Oct. 16 5G auction, securing 160 MHz, about 25% more spectrum than its closest competitor.

As a result, he said Turkcell would deliver the fastest and highest-quality 5G services in Türkiye.

The company plans to launch its “Turkcell-powered 5G” experience starting April 1, which Koç described as the beginning of the country’s “Year of Speed.”

He added that the advantages of 5G in terms of capacity and speed would extend beyond mobile networks to home internet services. With a new 5G-compatible Superbox modem, users in areas without fiber infrastructure will be able to access fiber-like internet speeds wirelessly.

Cloud and data sovereignty

Turkcell also aims to position Türkiye as a regional technology and data hub. Koç said the company plans to develop advanced cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities in partnership with Google Cloud through a $3 billion joint investment.

Under the project, companies will be able to encrypt their digital data with their own keys and store it securely within infrastructure operating under Turkish regulations.

“This partnership represents a strong combination of global technology and national infrastructure,” Koç said, adding that the initiative would help ensure Türkiye’s data sovereignty.

Renewable energy and financing

As part of its sustainability strategy, Turkcell expanded renewable energy investments. The combined active capacity of its wind and solar power plants reached 87 megawatts.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet through a $1 billion dual-tranche bond issuance in early 2025, including $500 million aligned with its sustainability strategy, marking the largest bond issuance in Turkcell’s history.

Social initiatives, sports support

Over the past decade, Turkcell has allocated TL 13 billion to social benefit projects under its “Türkiye’s Turkcell” vision.

In 2025, the company partnered with the Turkish Basketball Federation, becoming the naming sponsor of the Basketball Development Center and the main sponsor of Türkiye’s national basketball teams for five years.