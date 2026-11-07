Turkish telecommunications and technology company Turkcell will present its investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and digital transformation at the COP31 climate summit, highlighting how technology can help accelerate global efforts to combat climate change.

The company, which is supporting COP31 as a sector partner, will share its sustainability initiatives, technological solutions and progress toward its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Its participation will focus on the role of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and clean energy in reducing emissions while meeting the growing demand for data and connectivity.

Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç said the company viewed the summit as an opportunity to bring climate commitments closer to practical investments and strengthen international cooperation on sustainable technology.

"Climate targets must be translated into investments that deliver cleaner energy and more efficient production," Koç said. "At Turkcell, we are expanding our digital infrastructure while using energy more efficiently through our 'more bits, fewer watts' approach. We are attending COP31 to share our experience and strengthen partnerships that demonstrate how technology can contribute to the fight against climate change."

COP31 offers opportunity to accelerate climate action

Koç said Türkiye's hosting of COP31 would provide an important platform for advancing international climate cooperation and encouraging businesses to turn environmental commitments into measurable action.

He said Turkcell was continuing to invest in sustainability while helping shape Türkiye's digital future, with renewable energy expansion and emerging technologies forming central parts of its strategy.

The company is the only telecommunications and technology operator in Türkiye whose greenhouse gas reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), according to Turkcell.

It also received an A rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment, recognizing its performance in sustainable supply chain management.

Koç said the company would use COP31 to present the strategy behind these achievements, its ongoing investments and its future sustainability objectives.

He described the summit as a significant opportunity to accelerate tangible climate action globally by connecting international targets with investments and practical solutions.

Renewable energy capacity reaches 115.45 megawatts

Turkcell has expanded its renewable energy investments as part of its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Its active renewable energy capacity has reached 115.45 megawatts, while solar power is being used at more than 2,400 base station sites.

The company also certifies all its electricity consumption, including that of its data centers, through renewable energy certificates.

Turkcell aims to increase its total installed renewable energy capacity to 300 megawatts by the end of 2026.

The company is also seeking to reduce the environmental impact of its expanding digital infrastructure through its "more bits, fewer watts" approach, which focuses on handling increasing data traffic without a corresponding rise in energy consumption.

In 2025, Turkcell reduced energy consumption per unit of data traffic across its group by approximately 23%, while cutting overall energy consumption by 7.3%.

Its 5G network uses intelligent sleep modes that deliver up to 85% energy savings per gigabyte, helping reduce power consumption as network capacity and data traffic grow.

Artificial intelligence-supported network management systems are also being used to optimize energy use.

Meanwhile, Turkcell continues to improve energy and water efficiency at its LEED Gold-certified data centers.

The company further strengthened its sustainability financing efforts in 2025 by issuing a $500 million sustainability bond to support its transition initiatives.

Clean energy and next-generation technology in focus

At COP31, Turkcell will participate in sessions examining how digital infrastructure can support the transition to cleaner energy and how the telecommunications industry can contribute to global climate objectives.

The company plans to highlight its investments and technological capabilities as countries seek to increase the share of electricity in the global energy mix to 35% by 2035.

Its discussions will focus on the relationship between expanding digital connectivity, energy efficiency and the transition to renewable energy, as well as the potential of next-generation technologies to help businesses reduce their environmental footprint.

Digital projects extend sustainability efforts to communities

Beyond its energy investments, Turkcell is pursuing initiatives aimed at ensuring that digital transformation delivers wider social benefits.

Its projects span education, environmental awareness, digital inclusion and access to technology, with a particular focus on helping children, young people and other communities develop the skills needed to participate in an increasingly digital society.

Initiatives including Eğitime Dönüştür, Zeka Gücü, Geleceği Yazanlar and Dijital Bahar seek to improve environmental awareness, strengthen digital skills among children and young people, expand access to emerging technologies across different age groups and promote equal opportunities in the digital world.