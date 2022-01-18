As a micro-lending and credit scoring fintech company, Colendi has been accepted as a member of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Suppliers (ACCIS), which represents the largest group of credit reference agencies in the world, the Turkey-headquartered firm said Monday.
ACCIS includes leading companies providing services in the collection, processing and analysis of data related to the assessment of financial reliability.
"We are proud to be among the members of ACCIS, with which we share our common values and vision," Colendi's CEO Bülent Tekmen said in a statement.
He said the company aimed at reaching 1 billion users.
"We are focused on regions with a dense unbanked population who lack access to all kinds of finance. In addition to this deep mission, we also bear the responsibility of seamlessly integrating into existing business and credit industry models."
Bringing together more than 40 members from all European countries as well as partners and affiliates from around the world, ACCIS is considered the most important group in the data management industry.
ACCIS is a Belgium-based trade association that enables individuals and businesses to make informed decisions and conduct reliable and efficient financial operations.
Colendi has been accelerating its overseas expansion, especially in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.
