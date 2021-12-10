Turkey's new telecommunication satellite Türksat 5B will be sent to orbit on Dec. 19 via the Space X Falcon 9 rocket from the U.S. state of Florida, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said Friday.

The satellite, produced by Airbus, was transferred from France to the U.S. on Nov. 29, the minister said during a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The new satellite, he said, will be the most powerful satellite of the country. It will increase the band capacity and it will serve not only Turkey but neighboring countries as well.

Turkey's domestic industry contributed to the production of the new satellite, Karaismailoğlu stated. It is expected to serve for 35 years and has the new generation electric-powered impulsion system, he added.

The country previously launched its fifth-generation Türksat 5A satellite via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which has already entered into service.

Türksat 5A will help secure Turkey's orbital rights and will serve for 35 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said previously on the subject.

Resting in an unused Turkish orbital slot at 31 degrees east, Türksat 5A will offer broadcasting services to a wide geography that covers Europe, the Middle East and large regions of Africa as well as the Mediterranean, Aegean and the Black Sea region.

Türksat 5B, meanwhile, will have a useful payload capacity that will exceed all satellites to date, according to previous statements, and that the country’s communication capacity would increase 15-fold.