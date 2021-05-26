A technology firm in Turkey, CTech has exported its satellite products to French-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space, a first for the company and also marking another important development for Turkey's high technology exports.

The export was made as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between CTech and Thales Alenia Space in the field of satellite communication systems.

CTech has completed the delivery of the products that will be used by Thales Alenia Space for a third country's satellite.

The firm has been operating in the defense, aerospace, telecommunication and cybersecurity markets since 2005, with experience in the design of communication systems and radiofrequency (RF) equipment.

CTech, which became a subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in 2018, is also responsible for the tracking, telemetry and command subsystem for the Türksat 6A program.

Thales Alenia Space is a global name in the field of satellite communications systems, having 32 years of experience in the design and production of RF equipment and communications systems, with over 4,000 units delivered for 600 satellites.