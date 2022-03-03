A Turkish company that made a mobile stage, named "Turna," is ready to export the locally developed module primarily to Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Algeria, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The stage can be set up in 15 minutes and requires minimum technical support.

Hasan Yıldız, the General Manager of Yıldızlar Promotion Organization, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday that Turna, whose design and production was carried out entirely by the research and development (R&D) engineers within the company, is unique in the world.

He said that installation takes hours with dozens of technical staff in an average concert, opening ceremony or outdoor event. Pointing out that the installation and preparation phases are as tedious as planning the events, Yıldız said Turna could overcome all these problems with its easy installation.

"We want to contribute to our country's export targets with our system, which is the latest in technology and the first in the world," said Yıldız, adding that negotiations for sales with various countries are continuing.

The mobile stage system Turna can be set up with two technical personnel. It is also equipped with the latest technology and includes LED screens, high-tech sound and light systems, satellite frequency for live broadcasts, as well as a VIP backstage, technical room and marine toilet.

Turna, which can be installed in all weather conditions, saves effort and time in setting up the stage in an extremely safe way in events such as festivals, ceremonial speeches, concerts, promotions, rallies, open-air cinema performances, theaters, special day celebrations and ceremonies.

Sales-oriented negotiations are ongoing with many countries, especially those in the Arabian Peninsula, for the system that the company aims to export to the whole world.

Stating that the system is ready to be indispensable for all global-scale events, Yıldız said they "receive good feedback and requests from all over the world."

"We have the technological infrastructure and team to meet all demands for the system that we aim to sell all over the world," he added.

Emphasizing that the mass production of Turna continues, Yıldız said, "In case of any demand, we can deliver immediately. We have accelerated our efforts to diversify the countries where we sell our product."