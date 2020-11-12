Vestel, one of Turkey's largest electronics manufacturers, has signed an agreement with Spain-based electricity service company Iberdrola for the international electric vehicle charging devices (EVC) project, the Turkish company said in a statement Thursday.

Vestel said it will produce EVCs that will be positioned by the Spanish giant across Europe between 2020 and 2021, following the company’s winning of the tender for the project. Vestel, which currently exports EVCs worldwide, will produce high-quality and well-designed EVC04 EV chargers for European cities, contributing to the use of green energy.

The chargers will be installed by Iberdrola initially in the U.K., Italy and Spain, while the project aims to expand to other countries soon.

Vestel CEO Turan Erdoğan, whose views were included in the company statement, said that both individuals and institutions aim to reduce their carbon footprint to protect the world's resources and combat climate change.

“In this context, the widespread use of electric vehicles is of critical importance,” he stressed.

Erdoğan said that “fully in line with our goal of reducing harmful carbon emissions with sustainable technologies, the Iberdrola project is a valuable opportunity to increase international momentum for the proliferation of electric vehicles.”

Within the scope of the project, Iberdrola aims to create a more comprehensive electric vehicle charging station infrastructure as part of its 150-billion-euro ($177 billion) sustainable transport plan. The plan covers the positioning of nearly 150,000 EVCs in homes, businesses, streets and highways across Europe over the next five years.

Vestel, which has received numerous awards in the field of sustainable technology, produces energy-efficient products for a more environmentally friendly life. The company’s EVC04 models, which are tested according to the highest criteria, have a fireproof body, are resistant to harsh climatic conditions and provide fast and safe charging.

Additionally, these models can be remotely controlled with multiple internet connection options. Electric vehicle drivers can connect to EVC04 chargers via the mobile application and can remotely control the device and view charging data.

The Vestel CEO went on to say that with their production capacity and expertise, they are in an excellent position to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe.

“Our flexibility as well as our value-added products and services have differentiated us from our competitors, enabling us to work with valuable partners such as Iberdrola,” Erdoğan said.