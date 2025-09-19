TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, hosted its flagship summit in Istanbul, bringing together Türkiye's most promising artificial intelligence startups with leading global investors.

The "Global Value Growth" summit at Atatürk Cultural Center marked a strategic effort to position Türkiye's entrepreneurial ecosystem as a global innovation hub, with a particular focus on AI.

The event provided growth-oriented AI ventures with a platform to present their technologies and business models to international venture capitalists (VCs), corporate venture capitalists (CVCs) and visionary business leaders.

Panels and discussions explored the future of AI investment, data security and strategies for global market expansion.

Türkiye's role in AI innovation

In recent years, artificial intelligence has become a cornerstone of TT Ventures' investment strategy, with applications spanning health tech, cybersecurity, manufacturing efficiency and customer experience.

TT Ventures General Manager Muhammed Özhan emphasized the company's commitment to supporting startups seeking international growth.

People attend the Global Value Growth, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo by Timur Sırt)

"At this event, where we brought together the world's leading VCs, CVCs and visionary business leaders, we hosted inspiring panels and talks on the entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem, as well as the economic dynamics of the future," said Özhan.

"Global Value Growth is designed to lay the foundation for new partnerships, explore future-shaping opportunities and offer a robust networking platform. We aim to position TT Ventures not just as a source of capital for entrepreneurs, but as a strategic partner," Özhan said.

"We believe Türkiye has the vision to become a producer and exporter of advanced technologies, especially in AI and data analytics."

Investor-startup matchmaking

Throughout the summit, numerous startups took the stage to pitch their projects to investors.

Discussions centered on sustainable growth through AI, data governance and scaling strategies for international markets. Investors expressed confidence in the global competitiveness of Türkiye's AI ventures, noting their readiness to rival international peers.

TT Ventures offers startups more than funding. It provides mentorship, strategic collaboration and access to global markets.

One of the key messages from the summit was Türkiye's determination to strengthen its tech ecosystem through international partnerships. Investments in AI startups are expected to contribute not only to Türkiye's economy but also to the broader global innovation landscape.

Experts agree that events like Global Value Growth are instrumental in elevating Türkiye's position on the global tech stage. By supporting AI-driven solutions, Türkiye can accelerate the international scaling of its startups and foster deeper integration into the global innovation economy.

QR codes emerge as strategic gateway to digital engagement

Once a simple redirection tool, QR codes have evolved into a strategic marketing asset that enhances customer experience in digital and mobile marketing

Their widespread use across secure payments, access control, app integration and product promotions has led to explosive growth. However, they can also pose security risks.

In 2025, 90% of users are interacting with QR codes at least once a week, and marketers are responding, as 93% increased their QR code investments last year, with 86% planning further expansion in the coming period.

What makes QR codes especially compelling is their performance. With an average click-through rate of 37%, QR campaigns can be up to four times more effective than traditional digital ads.

According to Başak Zerman, sales director for Adjust in the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META), QR codes offer brands a powerful edge in app downloads, user engagement and reactivation campaigns.

Shift in user behavior

Recent studies show that nine out of 10 users scan QR codes weekly. This surge in adoption has prompted marketers to rethink their strategies.

Unlike passive ad impressions, QR codes are scanned voluntarily and contextually, leading to higher conversion rates and deeper engagement, making them an attractive channel for marketers.

Accelerating app downloads

QR codes placed on product packaging, out-of-home (OOH) ads, connected TVs (CTV) and event signage streamline the app download process. They can direct users to in-app rewards, AR content, or campaign-specific landing pages, boosting retention and loyalty.

For re-engagement, QR codes embedded in receipts, packaging, or loyalty cards unlock personalized offers and exclusive content. This approach turns everyday touchpoints into conversion opportunities.

While static QR codes link to fixed destinations, dynamic QR codes offer marketers greater flexibility. Landing pages can be updated, campaigns tested and content tailored based on time, location, or user segment.

When integrated with analytics platforms like Adjust, QR codes also enable tracking of device type, scan time and geographic data, providing valuable insights for campaign optimization.

Eksim Ventures backs Turkish AI imaging startups

Eksim Ventures has expanded its portfolio with two strategic investments in Türkiye's health technology sector, supporting AI-powered imaging startups SmartAlpha and PhiTech Bioinformatics.

These ventures are developing cutting-edge platforms for real-time ultrasound analysis and the diagnosis of rare diseases and hereditary cancers.

SmartAlpha, based in the Middle East Technical University (METU) Teknokent, recently became the first Turkish AI company to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for clinical use in the United States.

This milestone marks the first time a domestically developed AI software from Türkiye has been granted medical device status in the U.S., paving the way for global expansion.

Collaborations with global imaging leaders

SmartAlpha's AI-driven imaging technology is designed to assist in pain management across a range of surgical procedures, including cesarean sections, breast surgery and orthopedic operations. With FDA clearance, the software is now eligible for deployment in U.S. health care institutions.

The company is also strengthening partnerships with global medical imaging giants such as GE HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers.

Eksim Ventures Investment Director Emre Bulut. (Courtesy of Eksim Ventures)

In the near future, SmartAlpha plans to submit applications for AI solutions tailored for home use, particularly for early diagnosis in elderly care and domestic accident scenarios.

AI for rare disease, cancer diagnostics

PhiTech Bioinformatics focuses on AI platforms for identifying rare diseases and hereditary cancers.

It is pioneering the integration of DNA and RNA sequencing data with AI for rare disease diagnostics. It sayts it's offering the first RNA-based diagnostic support tool.

Support for visionary entrepreneurs

Eksim Ventures Investment Director Emre Bulut said they support visionary entrepreneurs with a commitment to sustainable growth and social impact.

"Our investments are not just financial; they are strategic steps toward scaling innovative technologies, strengthening the startup ecosystem and delivering solutions that benefit society," Bulut noted.

He emphasized the firm's focus on health-oriented AI and its long-term vision.

"In this context, the two new investments we've made in health-focused artificial intelligence are among the clearest reflections of our trust in entrepreneurs and our long-term vision," he said.

Global AI chip race sparks unexpected alliance between Nvidia, Intel

Nvidia and Intel on Thursday announced a strategic partnership in a move that came as a surprise to many. While Nvidia has sought Western alternatives to address AI chip restrictions and supply chain challenges, Intel has found a powerful resource for its resurgence.

The undisputed leader in AI processors, Nvidia revealed plans to invest $5 billion in Intel through a share purchase, acquiring approximately 4% of the company at $23.28 per share, pending regulatory approval. The deal includes joint development of chips for data centers and personal computers, signaling a deeper integration between Nvidia's GPU expertise and Intel’s x86 ecosystem.

This not only expands Nvidia's reach across broader platforms, but also has the potential to impact the long-term positioning of its competitors.

Market reaction

Following the announcement, Intel's stock surged by up to 30% in a single trading session, while Nvidia's shares saw a modest uptick. The market responded strongly to the news, viewing it as a potential turning point for Intel and a strategic expansion for Nvidia.

The partnership aims to produce multiple generations of integrated products, including AI infrastructure for data centers and hybrid PC chips combining Intel CPUs with Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets. Nvidia is currently estimated to be commanding 80%-92% of the data center AI accelerator market, bolstered by its CUDA software ecosystem.

This gives Nvidia strong bargaining power and ecosystem control in the model training and inference market. Its investment directly addresses Intel's needs for financing and strategic partnerships.

Lifeline for Intel

For Intel, this agreement serves as a lifeline in terms of financing, technological partnership and market perception. How Intel will manage its own GPU/accelerator ambitions will depend on the scope of the collaboration. When considered alongside the U.S. government's recent 10% stake in Intel, it can be interpreted as part of a broader strategic national technology initiative.

Nvidia and Intel logos are seen in this illustration taken Sept. 18, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Nvidia currently relies heavily on TSMC for high-volume GPU manufacturing. Closer collaboration could eventually shift some production to Intel's facilities, which could indirectly impact TSMC’s market share. However, the realization of this depends on technical and commercial conditions.

Considering the restrictions on Nvidia's raw material and chip exports to China, as well as Beijing's efforts to develop domestic solutions, such Western strategic alliances are expected to complicate global market dynamics.

Could this be a comeback move reminiscent of Apple's return with Microsoft's support? Time will tell.

China's role in equation

Everyone is now discussing the reasons behind this unexpected alliance. However, the most significant impact lies in the collaboration against the next moves of Chinese competitors. Nvidia's $5 billion investment in Intel marks a new and surprising alliance in the AI chip war. This move has the potential to reinforce Nvidia's leadership, revitalize Intel and shift market dynamics.

Yet, the ultimate impact will depend on regulatory approvals, joint development details, production and supply decisions and the reactions of major markets like China.

Analysts initially responded positively, but opinions on long-term effects vary. Some view this as a "turning point" for Intel, while others believe it may be a temporary boost in confidence, with Intel's fab/foundry challenges still unresolved.