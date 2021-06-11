Inventram, a high-tech investment company of Turkey’s largest conglomerate, Koç Holding, has invested in Augmency, the only company that offers domestic hardware and software products in the wearable augmented reality field.

Developing next-generation augmented reality solutions for companies from different vertical market segments, Augmency aims to take a significant share in Turkey’s high-tech exports while preparing to open up to world markets with its Cyclops HMD product.

With its know-how in augmented reality tech, Augmency provides industrial companies wearable AR devices and software solutions.

The press conference covering the investment and the technologies the company developed was held with the participation of Koç Holding Tourism, Food and Retail Group President Tamer Haşimoğlu, Inventram General Manager Cem Soysal, and Augmency Founding Partner and Chair of the Board Hakan Ürey.

Haşimoğlu said Inventram has made significant contributions to the transformation of long-term, risky, but of course, high-yielding technologies that make a difference worldwide and into the companies that provide those technologies.

“By establishing some of these companies abroad, they supported ambitious projects on a global scale,” he said.

“From this perspective, we believe that Inventram will play an important role in our country's goal of becoming a technology exporter. We decided to increase the volume of Inventram in order to take firm steps towards this goal and have a greater say in high technology investments globally. Inventram will continue to manage Koç Holding’s venture capital investments more strongly.”