Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced Sunday that the frequencies to be auctioned for 5G, which features high data speeds, high system capacity and low latency, and is planned to begin usage in 2026, following next year’s tender, have been determined.

"We will soon announce the tender for 5G, which will enable the rewriting of Türkiye's history in information technology. We have prepared the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz frequencies to be auctioned for 5G," the minister told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Speaking to AA, Uraloğlu highlighted that the rapid development and increasing usage in the IT sector have heightened the need for fiber on the fixed side, more spectrum on the mobile side, and next-generation (5G and beyond) communication networks.

He noted that 5G technology, which has started being used in some countries worldwide, is currently operational in 34 locations in Türkiye, including Istanbul Airport.

Pointing out that efforts are underway toward 5G and 6G in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's goal of a "domestic and national 5G," which is approximately 10 times faster than 4.5G, Uraloğlu emphasized that work is being done to promote local manufacturing for 5G, enhance technological independence, and contribute to the local economy by producing equipment and hardware within the scope of Türkiye's 5G vision via domestic designers, engineers, and workers.

Preparations underway

Noting that the preparations for the 5G tender, to be conducted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), are progressing rapidly, Uraloğlu said: "We plan to hold the tender next year and start using 5G in 2026, which stands out with its high data speed, high system capacity, and low latency."

"We will soon announce the tender for 5G. We have prepared the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, and 26 GHz frequencies for the tender," he said.

He also noted they aimed to complete the tender process by mid-next year and "provide 5G for the use of both our industry and citizens in 2026."

At the same time, the minister pointed out that the 12th Development Plan also highlights other leading technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, blockchain, 5G and 6G, 3D printing, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electric vehicle technologies, green hydrogen and renewable energy technologies, genome editing, biotechnology, and nanotechnology, which support green and digital transformation in global technology trends.

Uraloğlu pointed out that some criteria for improvement projects will be introduced to regulate the definition of domestic and national communication products, enhance the quality of R&D projects, and contribute more to the domestic ecosystem.

He added: "In this context, efforts are ongoing to ensure that all stages, from the design to the production of 5G and beyond network equipment, are carried out with national contributions. For this purpose, BTK is working with public and private sector representatives."

Drawing attention to the increasing need for electronic communication infrastructures, Uraloğlu said that policies promoting the spread of next-generation network infrastructures are coming to the fore.

"The widespread adoption and increased use of 5G will pave the way for new generation applications that require high connection quality and increased data load. This will enhance the integration of fixed and mobile infrastructures and highlight the importance of mobile networks," he said.

Uraloğlu stated that authorization processes for 5G will be completed in line with international developments, taking into account the establishment of domestic communication infrastructures and based on user needs and sectoral developments, leveraging experiences gained from previous authorizations.

He also added that while national and international studies for 6G are being followed by BTK, activities would be carried out to provide broadband services via satellite, especially low-orbit satellites, throughout the country within the framework of the regulations to be made.