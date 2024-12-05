Türkiye's competition authority said on Thursday that it has decided to terminate an investigation of Meta Platforms regarding data-sharing between its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.

Commitments presented by the company to address competition concerns are sufficient, and hence, the authority decided to end the investigation, the Competition Board (RK) said in a statement.

As part of the commitments Meta sent to the authority, both existing Threads users and new users will be able to use the platform by opening a Threads profile without requiring an Instagram account when the app is reinstated for access in Türkiye.

Meta told the antitrust authority that unless the users in question choose to merge their accounts, their data obtained through Threads will not be merged with Instagram, the board said.

The board launched the investigation into Meta last year over a possible violation of competition law related to linking its social media platforms.

"At the Board meeting dated Nov. 23, 2024, it was decided with no. 24-45/1053-450 that the commitments presented by Meta would be accepted because they are of a nature that can eliminate the competition problems identified within the scope of the file and arising from Meta's behavior and can be fulfilled in a short time and can be implemented effectively, and that the ongoing investigation would be terminated by making the commitments binding on Meta," the RK said.

In April, Meta temporarily shut down its Threads social media platform in Türkiye to comply with an interim order from the Turkish competition authority.