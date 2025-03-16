The Turkish competition regulator said on Sunday it launched a probe into top streaming service and video providers in the country, including Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

The Competition Board (RK) opened an investigation into Netflix, Disney+, Exxen, BluTV, Amazon and Gain, which offer subscription-based on-demand video services for content such as movies and series.

In a statement published on the board's website, it was reported that a preliminary inquiry into the enterprises in question had been concluded.

It said that a preliminary investigation was conducted into the claim that these service providers violated the "Law on the Protection of Competition," and that the board found the findings made with the information and documents obtained to be "serious and sufficient."

Naming the economic integrities of the aforementioned platforms, both international giants, such as Amazon and Netflix, and domestic ones such as Exxen, it was decided to launch an investigation.

Providing the information on the probe, the RK said it would investigate whether Netflix violated the law within its dominant market position.

"Within the scope of the investigation opened, it will be investigated whether Netflix violated the law within the scope of abuse of dominant position by: imposing exclusivity conditions on producers/distributors/copyright owners and talent members within the scope of its content licensing agreements, discriminating against talent members such as producers operating in Türkiye and/or actors appearing in original content, through behaviors such as favoring its own original productions over those of independent producers on the platform," it said.

In addition, the investigation will look into whether Netflix, Disney+, Exxen, BluTV, Amazon and Gain have violated the law through exclusive agreements with content providers such as producers and distributors or talent staff such as actors, directors and screenwriters, and other anti-competitive agreements and practices.

The regulator reiterated that in the meantime, the investigation decisions taken by the board do not mean that the undertakings or associations of undertakings investigated have violated the law and are/or will be subject to sanctions.