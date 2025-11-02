Türkiye’s "critical technology" exports, which cover medium- to high-tech product manufacturing, reached $80.7 billion (TL 3.39 trillion) in the January-September period, according to a report published on Sunday.

Türkiye’s focus on policies that boost investment, production, employment, and exports in the manufacturing industry, geared toward competitive production, has been reflected in export figures, data sourced by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) shows.

Accordingly, in the first nine months of the year, the country exported $80.7 billion worth of high-tech products, ranging from aerospace and defense systems to motor vehicles, medical products, computers, and electrical equipment.

Türkiye’s exports of medium-high and high-tech products stood at $53.1 billion in 2013, rising to $60.1 billion in 2017. These exports further climbed to $77.4 billion in 2021 and $88.7 billion in 2022. The figure then reached $97.3 billion in 2023 and $101.1 billion last year.

Aerospace leads high-tech exports

High-tech product exports totaled $6.2 billion in January-September 2024, and in the same period this year, they rose by 12.7% to $6.9 billion.

The highest exports in this category came from "aerospace manufacturing" at $2.7 billion, followed by "manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical products" at $2.4 billion, and "manufacturing of pharmaceutical, medical, chemical and herbal products" at $1.8 billion.

Motor vehicles top medium-high-tech exports

Exports of medium- and high-tech products reached $73.8 billion in the same period.

Within this category, "motor vehicle manufacturing" led with $28.2 billion in exports. It was followed by: "manufacturing of chemicals and chemical products" at $13.9 billion, "manufacturing of electrical equipment" at around $13.9 billion and "manufacturing of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified" at $13.5 billion.

Additionally, "manufacturing of weapons and ammunition" accounted for $2.8 billion, "manufacturing of medical and dental instruments and supplies" accounted for $783 million and "manufacturing of other transport equipment excluding aerospace machinery and shipbuilding" accounted for $631 million over the same period.