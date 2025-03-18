Turkish startup Cross4Cloud, working in the field of next-generation cloud technologies, is opening up to the world with its innovation that brings multiple cloud service providers to a single screen, thus aiming to pioneer the global metacloud concept.

Cross4Cloud aims to pioneer the global metacloud concept as it expands its footprint in the multi-cloud management sector, according to its co-founder Ercan Yeşil, positioning it as a future global technology player.

"What we are doing is developing a new cloud technology called metacloud, which is mentioned in Deloitte's report in 2023 as one of the tech topic trends in the world," Yeşil said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday.

"It provides cloud users an abstraction layer on top of the cloud providers, cloud environments to manage their multi-cloud operations smoothly," he added.

Yeşil said this cutting-edge technology is crucial for the industry "as it simplifies multi-cloud environments and enables smoother management of operations."

Metacloud concept

"Our main goal is to trade a metacloud concept in the world and be the first company, the first technology company, who is doing that. And after that, we have great potential to be a global technology player in the world. As a Turkish company, we aim to expand into various technology sectors, including cloud and AI-related fields."

Founded in October 2021 by four partners, Cross4Cloud operates with a 25-member team focused on next-generation cloud solutions. The company has developed a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that integrates multiple cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, into a single interface.

"We are bringing our customers' operations from different cloud providers into one screen to manage their financial operations, their cost control, performance control, and security control for different cloud environments," Yeşil said.

"This approach enables them to reduce IT costs and enhance project efficiency," he added.

Cloud services market

The global cloud services market is estimated to be worth nearly $1 trillion, with over 80% of users operating across multiple cloud platforms. Cross4Cloud’s solution aims to simplify this complexity, reduce IT costs, and enhance project efficiency.

The company has developed strong relationships with major players in Türkiye, such as Turkcell and KoçSistem, to collect industry needs and establish local partnerships in the near future. Globally, it has collaborated with SoftwareOne, focusing on pilot projects in Norway and Czechia.

"In February 2025, we onboarded our first customer in Norway with SoftwareOne," Yeşil further said. "In Türkiye, we have recently started to work with Modanisa, and we have some other potential customers that will be announced in March and April."

To accelerate its growth, Cross4Cloud is seeking $2.5 million in seed funding at a valuation of over $25 million.

"We are focused on developing our product and capturing a share of the cloud market. At the same time, we require investments to accelerate our growth, particularly in product development and expanding our market presence," he said.

Cloud security, awareness

Meanwhile, Mehmet Uner, a Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) representative in Türkiye, highlighted the importance of security standards in the cloud sector.

"We are trying to increase awareness in Türkiye for cloud security to increase Türkiye's adaptation to cloud computing," Uner said.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing research and knowledge around cloud security, Uner said: "One of the important things that Cloud Security Alliance is doing, besides all the research, events and awareness activities, is creating standards for cloud security and certifications. The Star certification is one of those key standards."

Uner noted that the CSA recently signed an agreement with Türkiye's Standardization Institution (TSE) to facilitate the adoption of the Star certification across Turkish companies.

Cross4Cloud is among seven Turkish companies that have achieved Star certification.

Uner said that obtaining this certification assures their customers that "they are deeply committed to cloud security." Any data or information entrusted to them "will be securely stored and processed through our solutions, ensuring the highest level of protection," he added.

Yeşil emphasized that such certifications reinforce customer trust both in Türkiye and abroad. "Since this is a global certification, other companies in other countries will trust Cross4Cloud because they are already certified for Star," he said.