Trendyol, one of Türkiye’s largest e-commerce companies, is expediting its efforts to initiate operations in the Gulf countries, a market with significant interest in Turkish goods, the head of the group noted Monday.

“There is significant interest in Turkish products in this region. By utilizing our technology and marketing power, we will ensure that the interest in these countries results in connecting more effectively with Turkish manufacturers and brands,” said Çağlayan Çetin, the head of the Trendyol group.

“We have devised e-export operations in the region, starting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. Last week, we launched our English website and applications in these two countries," Çetin noted while addressing reporters in Düsseldorf.

He met with the reporters in the German city while extending support for the Turkish National Women's Volleyball Team, the "Sultans of the Net," alongside iconic pop star Tarkan during their match against Germany in the 2023 CEV EuroVolley championship.

Explaining that by the end of the month, the company plans to add Arabic as an option to connect customers in the region with Turkish producers and sellers, Çetin said that the Turkish e-commerce giant quickly rose to the top position in the rankings of the most popular e-commerce applications in Dubai.

"After developing Arabic (language), we believe we will achieve the same success in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“Our goal is to enhance the experience we provide to customers by continuing our operations that began with exports from Türkiye, now continuing through our operational center in Dubai," Çetin further explained.

“We will enable Turkish producers and sellers to conduct sales in these countries through Trendyol. In this region, we aim to reach a customer count of 4.5 million by 2024. We have a warehouse for our international operations in Dubai. We also intend to use this warehouse for return operations in the Gulf region. I can say that the Gulf operation excites us greatly with its new geography, different culture, and experiences," Çetin stated.

The firm, which celebrated its first year of activity within the German market, delivers the products of domestic manufacturers to customers in different geographies through nearly 95 global e-commerce platforms, Çetin underlined.