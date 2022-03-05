The e-scooter ride-hailing app Martı has reported a data breach, with assesment ongoing on how many people were affected, Turkey's data watchdog announced Saturday.

In its statement, the Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) said that the company reported the breach in line with legal obligations.

Unauthorized people accessed Martı's systems for data supervisor databases. The board and the company were notified of the breach by the controller, it added.

The breach was detected through an email sent by the breaching party on Feb. 26. An investigation is underway to uncover the user groups, the number of people and personal data categories affected by the breach, along with its source and method.