Turkish fast delivery startup Getir announced on Wednesday that it has acquired FreshDirect, a New York City-based online grocery delivery company from Ahold Delhaize USA, one of the largest food retail groups in the United States.

According to the company's statement, the deal is expected to be finalized this month.

The acquisition will lead to significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect and emphasizes Getir's strategic ambitions to grow in the U.S., where it has been operating since 2021.

With the acquisition of the U.S. firm, whose estimated annual turnover stands at $650 million, Getir aims to make its service even more attractive for its users in New York by taking advantage of FreshDirect's fresh product quality and diversity.

The announcement comes a few months after Getir decided to withdraw its operations from Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Founded in 2015 in Istanbul, Getir offers restaurant courier services and on-demand grocery deliveries via a mobile app.

Following the closing of the acquisition, FreshDirect, founded over two decades will retain its brand name and continue to operate out of its facility in the Bronx, New York City. Both FreshDirect and Getir customers will continue to receive the same service as before.