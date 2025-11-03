Turkish private space company, Fergani Space, founded by Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar, launched its second fully domestic satellite, FGN-100-D2, into space, it announced on Monday.

"FGN-100-D2, the second satellite fully developed with national resources by Fergani Space and also Türkiye’s largest private-sector satellite, has successfully embarked on its journey into space," the company said.

The satellite was sent from the Cape Canaveral SLC-40 Base at 08:09 Türkiye time on Nov. 2, 2025, it also said.

"Thus, the second step of Fergani Space’s 'Positioning Constellation Satellite Project' was successfully completed," it added.

Weighing 104 kg, the satellite FGN-100-d2 was carried into space within the scope of SpaceX’s Bandwagon-4 mission. Approximately 74 minutes after launch, at 09:23, it separated from the launch vehicle and successfully reached its target orbit. It then transmitted its first telemetry data, officially commencing its mission, according to the company.

It had already sent its first satellite, FGN-100-d1, into space in January this year, which it said was the first step of its project.

The launch process was monitored moment by moment by Fergani Space CEO Selçuk Bayraktar and his team from the Space Observation and Control Center located at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center.

In a statement following the launch, Bayraktar said: "Our second satellite, FGN-100-D2, developed by our Fergani Space venture, has successfully reached space. This satellite is a 100-kilogram-class test satellite for the Uluğ Bey Global Positioning System that we will build."

"Founded in 2022, Fergani Space continues its journey with 135 teammates. We develop our satellites entirely with our own resources. We expect the satellite’s mission duration to be between 5 and 7 years. Its engineering, systems, and design were developed entirely by our teammates at Fergani," he added.

In his statement, Bayraktar also shared Fergani’s vision for the future and goal to reach more than 100 satellites within five years, as well as "to put our Uluğ Bey Global Positioning System into service independently for Türkiye and all friendly and brotherly nations."

The launch of the second satellite by the company is seen as a notable milestone for the private sector in the country and its space ambitions.