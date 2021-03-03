One of Turkey’s biggest large-scale consumer technology brands, Sunny, unveiled its new product Wednesday in a launch dubbed a first worldwide in terms of the technology it provides.

The company, which defines itself as a research and development (R&D) firm and has been allocating large sums for R&D activates, has developed the SeeTalk after two years of work.

It is a prompter combined microphone device that came just at a time when people around the world need their voice to be heard amid a pandemic that restricted many activities, according to Arif Yıldırım, the Sunny electronic marketing and product category director who spoke during the meeting.

Saying that the company produces high-technology products and employs over 1,500 employees, Yıldırım noted that they have closed the pandemic year of 2020 with double-digit growth figures and that will continue to allocate important funding for R&D activities in the coming term as it allows them to maintain productivity and innovation which are key to reach sustainable growth.

The newly launched device, with a price tag of TL 3,499 ($474), has a five-inch prompter screen and a professional microphone that receives the voice clearly from up to one meter.

SeeTalk, which has an Android interface, was produced to provide people with an effective device to address large crowds.

Yıldırım, who went on to comment on why consumers need SeeTalk, said it is sometimes difficult to give a speech in front of crowds and that the SeeTalk, thanks to its technology, provides a higher dominance over the text, enabling speakers to make a more comfortable and stress-free speech.

It leads in terms of its technology, being a first on the market and in its class, the official of the company added.

Other features of the device include easy manageability on the text font and reading rate, synchronized double microphone, a feedback destroyer that prevents possible cross talks and data transfer from a computer via micro USB or online portals along with a remote-control feature. SeeTalk can be used for up to six and a half hours without disruptions.

Yıldırım also explained the areas for the use of the device as conferences, religious centers like mosques that need speeches in front of crowds, all kinds of events and activities, seminars and performance art events. Social media use – most particularly, YouTube, the Clubhouse app or podcasting – also come to the fore for the use of the device and the company has already held a meeting with local Youtubers and received very positive feedback, Yıldırım said.

The sales target for 2021 is 50,000 units while, according to what Yıldırım shared, the firm is also in contact with purchasers from abroad for potential export contracts.