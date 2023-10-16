Turkish companies are showcasing their products and services at Expand North Star, a major startup event that commenced on Sunday in Dubai.

Described as the "world's largest startup show," the four-day event is hosting more than 1,800 startups from 100 countries at the Dubai Harbour to connect, fundraise and share experiences with global peers.

Turkish firms BinBin, Sono, Cloud4Feed, TeamSec, Jollify Games, Mobilefest and ExpoHIS have their stalls at the event's Türkiye pavilion.

Ibrahim Kumas, head of the expansion and incentives department at Binbin, which offers innovative transportation solutions, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Turkish company expanded its operations to Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, as well as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Aiming at further expansion into the European market, the firm is looking for new investment opportunities, he said.

Kumas added that the gathering, which has attracted interest from all around the world, would enable the startup to meet investors and shareholders.

Erdem Arslan, founder of Jollify Games, said the company formed in 2021 was attracting interest from visitors.

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, founder of TeamSec which provides technology and cloud infrastructure services, said they want to offer their services in Dubai.

Applying for an innovation license in Dubai, he said his company will be the first from Türkiye to do so.

The event provides an opportunity to meet several people in the startup ecosystem, Köroğlu added.