Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will participate in the world's largest satellite fair, Sattelite 2022, alongside prominent Turkish companies Türksat and Profen in Washington from March 22 to March 24.

After launching for the public to showcase the power of its fifth-generation satellites – notably, the Türksat 5A put into service last year and the Türksat 5B set to enter service this year – Türksat will put the spotlight on its PeycON antenna family at the fair. TAI, meanwhile, will be showcasing its New Generation Electrical Communication Satellite, Türksat 6A and Göktürk Renewal satellite projects.

Profen will be bringing its Nspector series spectrum analyzers to the event in addition to its PTS series portable antenna systems and XY pedestal antenna systems. Profen will also showcase its research and development (R&D) products, such as "Visionic," which allows the user to monitor, control and manage centers, such as satellite Earth stations and data centers, through signal processing and distribution.

Bringing together the world's largest satellite manufacturers and satellite operators, Satellite 2022 will host discussions on the future of the industry and new business opportunities in the era of digitalization and innovation. The event has sought to find solutions to problems common to the sector by bringing together senior executives, engineers, government officials and commercial customers from the satellite technology industry for more than 30 years.

At the event bringing together the most important players in the sector, TAI aims to secure a bigger share of the trillion-dollar market with the solutions developed while working with Türksat and Profen.

Sharing his views on Satellite 2022, TAI head Temel Kotil said just as in aviation, it is pushing ahead as the "leading company of our country in space systems projects."

“Satellite 2022 is an important opportunity to closely follow the developments in this sector around the world and to convey the latest situation of our country in this field to the world public opinion,” Kotil said, adding that they managed to go "beyond meeting the needs of our country in the field of space with national and domestic means" by making the first exports in this field in 2021.

“We have more projects to realize in the space field. We will continue our work for a fully independent aerospace ecosystem without slowing down,” he said.

Türksat 5B presented to the world

Türksat will showcase the SOTM (Satcom on the Move) antennas, HidrON, TerrON and AerON's Manpack solution MicrON, which can be carried on the half-back, providing economical and uninterrupted service for mobile vehicles via satellite at sea and on land.

Türksat will also hold talks on domestic products such as the fifth-generation communication satellite Türksat 5A, which was put into service last year, and Turkey's most powerful satellite Türksat 5B, which will be put into service in the summer of this year.

Within the scope of the program, Türksat plans to increase its effectiveness in target markets, especially with its domestic products, and expand into new markets. It aims to exceed borders with new projects that it will undertake outside the country with its experience in its fields of activity.

Türksat General Manager Hasan Hüseyin Ertok pointed out that Türksat is located in the most populated region with the highest income for the satellite sector, saying that Türksat is the strongest and most reliable provider of satcom solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“The potential of the new generation GEO satellites is increasing with their developing capacities and increasing lifetimes. In this context, we will put into service Turkey's new generation communication satellite Türksat 5B in the near future. With 5B, both the services provided and the end-to-end business models will increase,” he said.

Ertok emphasized that Satellite 2022 is of great importance in terms of transferring Turkey’s increased capacity and strength to the leaders of the industry and the public.

Profen, one of the leading companies in the field of satellite communication, telecommunications and data centers, and defense technologies, on the other hand, will exhibit fixed and mobile X/Y and Az/Hand antenna systems, as well as fixed and mobile telemetry ground station solutions developed from national resources. The company, which will also include the newest version of the “Visionic” product used in the observation, control and management of satellite earth stations and data centers, will also present its PTA series portable antennas and real-time spectrum analyzer “Nspector” products at the event.

Commenting on the fair, Profen CEO Önder Havuzlu said that as Profen, Turkey's national manufacturer of satellite systems and ground stations, “we will exhibit our antenna systems that we have developed with national resources at Satellite 2022, where industry leaders from around the world will come together.”

“We are in a position to compete with the world, with our products and services that we have developed entirely with domestic engineering, from design to production and R&D processes,” he said, underlined that Turkey’s competencies in space and aviation are increasing by the day and that the country is turning into a global player in the field.