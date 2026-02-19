Türkiye’s gaming industry achieved a major milestone by surpassing a total volume of $1 billion (TL 43.77 billion) in 2025, marking a 25% growth, according to a report on Wednesday citing a recent survey by Istanbul-based agency Gaming in Türkiye MENA EU.

The "Türkiye Game Market Report 2025" revealed that the market experienced significant growth from its 2024 valuation of $810 million, increasing 51.46% year-over-year in 2025 in Turkish lira terms.

The report is sponsored by major entities like Billonga, Boğaziçi Ventures, Türk Telekom GAMEON, GPay, JAI Portal, Joygame, Joygame Select, KOCCA and Xsolla.

It reports trends across mobile, console and personal computer (PC) sectors.

The number of active players in the country reached 50 million, with men accounting for 54% and women for 46% of the total, according to the report.

The number of internet users in Türkiye is around 77 million, and the internet usage among those aged 16-74 reached 90.9%.

⁠This year’s report provides data-driven analysis reflecting the gaming ecosystem of the country and its rapid changes. New metrics track production capacity through platform distribution and city-based concentration rather than just the names of game companies.

Ozan Aydemir, president of Gaming in Türkiye MENA EU, said in the report that the global gaming market transitioned from an era of uncontrolled rapid expansion to deepening and mastery.

"The competition to win player retention has become more intense than ever before," he said.

Aydemir pointed out that growth is no longer measured solely by acquiring new players but also by how players are connected to existing communities in games.

Despite a cautious pace of investment rounds last year, investment data from Startups.watch showed that the entrepreneurial climate shifted into a more selective and smart structure, while the gaming sector continued to attract investments.

He said that improvements in Türkiye’s fiber infrastructure are directly responsible for the betterment of the gaming experience.

"Gaming is no longer just content to be consumed but a whole ‘experience package’ delivered via a combination of access, service, and community," he added.