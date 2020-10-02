ULAK Yazılım Teknoloji, which specializes in software solutions for the logistics sector, a particularly problematic sector for customers in Turkey, has managed to gain its first investment.

Founded by Sabri Sami Toker in 2015, ULAK is among the sixth-term graduates of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom’s PILOT venture acceleration program.

ULAK has managed to attract its first investment with a valuation of TL 10 million ($1.3 million). Kokteyl Information Technology, Erdem Yurdanur, Tarkan Onar, Bülent Bahadır and Ibrahim Sakallıoğlu participated in the first investment tour in the early stage of the startup.

Hot food delivery

Serving in many cities, especially in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, ULAK serves its customers with its courier management software. More than TL 2 million ($258,371) has been invested in ULAK's software development and technology, while a long-term study has been carried out to measure the performance of more than 2,000 couriers. With over 400 active couriers and software solutions, it has significant experience and data in the logistics industry.

The startup, which has an important algorithm for restaurants to benefit from the courier network without being tied to the marketplaces during the pandemic period, tracks the deliveries of hot food that must be delivered within a maximum of 45 minutes.

Working on special software for food deliveries, ULAK claims that it will soon be a solution to the package service problem with the software as a service (SaaS) product called “Kolay Paket” ("Easy Package"). The ULAK App also provides fast delivery in 14 cities by acting as a solution partner for corporate companies in e-commerce deliveries.