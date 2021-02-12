Developed entirely by Turkish engineers, Ekmob provides sales teams with efficiency, performance, proactive management and instant data access, as well as an easy-to-use experience.

It serves more than 5,000 sales personnel affiliated with more than 400 corporate companies and also operates in 54 countries in a wide geography. Ekmob has received $1 million in three rounds to date and is among the graduates of the Türk Telekom startup acceleration program Pilot.

Ekmob SFA (Sales Force Automation) enables sales teams to manage data, thus providing up to 40% efficiency in all processes. They will grow by focusing on key sectors in 2021 and have representation offices in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

After six years, Ekmob BI (Ekmob Business Intelligence), which can produce advanced visual reports to produce actionable outputs with big data for sales teams, has an important place in the company's 2021 strategy.

Ekmob CEO Sunay Şener stated that they are preparing for growth in the upcoming period saying, "The first item on our agenda is to create a portfolio of medium-sized and large-scale companies focusing on our target sectors automotive, insurance and construction materials."

"We aim to spread the international expansion that we started two years ago in Eastern Europe and the (Middle East and North Africa) MENA region. Our target countries include Poland, Spain, Greece and Bulgaria. We have an exclusive distributor in Kenya, Ghana and Gabon and we are growing with a representative office in that region."