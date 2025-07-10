Türkiye’s satellite operator Türksat has launched Ka-Band satellite-based internet access to Syria, following negotiations held this week in Damascus, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

Syria’s digital public services in areas lacking infrastructure are now online using Ka-Band’s high-capacity internet connectivity provided by the Türksat 5B satellite.

Many key locations with limited infrastructure in Syria have been equipped with satellite terminals to enable sustainable, uninterrupted and fast digital public services.

In addition to internet access, Türksat has begun offering turnkey solutions for television and radio broadcasting, e-government platforms, disaster and emergency communication systems, and dedicated network infrastructure, supporting Syria’s digital transformation with Türkiye’s backing.

The high-capacity infrastructure aims to deliver uninterrupted communication in regions without fiber or cable networks.

Türksat plans to continue installing satellite terminals across the country to further expand coverage.