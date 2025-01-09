Some 34 Turkish tech startups joined this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which kicked off on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.

The event featured a pavilion of Turkish tech unicorns and startups worth $1 billion, as well as participation from several Turkish development agencies and the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Turkish startups at the event specialize in digital health, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, video game development, artificial intelligence (AI), logistics and other fields.

The Turcorn Pavilion, which featured 34 startups, showcased a diverse range of products, from AI-powered digital twin management platforms in construction to high-tech products that can convert carbon emissions into green fuel.

Turkish startups producing fungi-based materials for sustainable use, developing energy storage technologies by recycling waste tires into new materials, and manufacturing micro-encapsulation methods for sustainable bio-pesticides and biocides all received great attention at the event.

Türkiye displayed its innovation capabilities in technology and sustainability through creative projects such as STEM toys for kids.

The CES 2025 provides an excellent opportunity for Turkish startups to introduce themselves to the global tech market during the four-day event, allowing entrepreneurs to show their products on a global stage and interact with potential customers and industry leaders.