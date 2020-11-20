The 20 finalists that will take the stage at the Big Bang Start-up Challenge have been announced.

The event is being supported by the Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) Çekirdek Incubation Center, which is among the top five entrepreneurship incubation centers of universities in the world.

This year, ITÜ Çekirdek received thousands of applications from 20 different countries and 81 cities, including Albania, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Montenegro, Kosovo, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Romania, Serbia and Tunisia.

The finalists will take the glorious virtual stage of the Big Bang Start-up Challenge on Dec. 3, standing out among thousands of startups.

Big Bang, which set out with the motto "Rise Together" this year and will be held online for the first time, will once again host the rising startups of Turkey and the world.

The event is prepared to offer a unique online experience to the audience. The thousands of people interested in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation who attend the event will be able to visit 87 entrepreneurship stands online. Surprise shows and guests will also be a part of the event. The Big Bang aims to deliver millions of lira worth of rewards, cash and investments to entrepreneurs this year.