The Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) – which brings together young people who aim to contribute to Türkiye's "National Technology Move," has stood out with successful activities across Türkiye, and is also participating in important global events – is gearing up to participate at a congress in Azerbaijan scheduled for next month.

The T3 Foundation is set to take part in the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku between Oct. 2-6, the recent statement said.

The foundation, along with 500 project-producing contestants from Türkiye’s premier technology and aerospace festival Teknofest, will take the stage with its booth at the space congress.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairperson of the T3 board of trustees and the chairperson of Teknofest's board of directors is set to attend the congress.

“The 74th International Astronautical Congress, where we will delve into the depths of space and present scientific research, will be held in Azerbaijan from Oct. 2 to 6. We will be there with our 500 contestants who produce projects at Teknofest. While the sky encourages us to explore all its mysteries, let's meet in Baku under the same sky,” Bayraktar said.

The International Astronautical Congress, an important event that gathers global space actors, hosts more than 6,000 participants every year.

Covering all aspects of the space industry and topics, this program offers the latest space knowledge and developments in academia and industry, networking opportunities, individuals and potential partnerships to everyone.

The International Astronautical Congress changes country, theme and local organizer every year, allowing everyone to learn more about the world space stage and become a part of it.

This year's theme is titled "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance."