The Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) will provide scholarships to 4,000 students in 2023 under the “Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Scholarship Program,” the foundation said in a statement Monday.

Bringing together young people who aim to contribute to Türkiye's "National Technology Move," the scholarship program continues this year on behalf of the late Özdemir Bayraktar, the pioneer of the movement, the statement read.

Bayraktar was the founder and board chairperson of Turkish drone magnate Baykar and passed away last year at the age of 72.

The T3 Foundation, which enables talented young people to participate in technology development processes, also offers many special opportunities to the students such as volunteering at Teknofest, Türkiye's largest aviation, space and technology festival, and other activities carried out by the foundation, including camps and trips.

Other scholarship programs offered by the foundation include the Rising Star Scholarship Program, which undergraduate and graduate students can apply to across Istanbul.

The program contributes to the students' personal, academic and career development thanks to the special education opportunities provided to the participants.

A total of 100 students, who are given the opportunity to take part in projects within the body of T3 Foundation, notably Teknofest, will be given a monthly scholarship of TL 1,600 within the scope of the program that will last 10 months. The final date to submit applications is Nov. 27.

Undergraduate and graduate students can also apply to another program, the Instructor-Mentor Scholarship Program, which aims to create a support system among students by offering the opportunity to train, mentor teams and monitor participants' psychosocial developments at the "Deneyap Workshops" (Try it-Do it Workshops") located across all of the 81 provinces of Türkiye.

The workshops were launched in 2017, initially in Istanbul with the initiative of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and the T3 Foundation.

Within the scope of the scholarship program, 1,000 students will be provided a monthly scholarship of TL 1,600 for 10 months.

With the Education Support Scholarship Program that students studying at secondary school, high school or university throughout the country can apply for, 2,900 students will be given a monthly scholarship of TL 1,000 for 10 months.

The program aims to support students in need and to include more young people in foundation projects in line with the "National Technology Move" by offering peer-to-peer education, holding foundation promotion meetings to strengthen provincial networks and providing the opportunity to work one-on-one with T3 Foundation officials in all provinces.