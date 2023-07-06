Turkish technology sector professionals in New York attended a meeting at the Türkevi Center in Manhattan Wednesday.

The event was hosted by Reyhan Özgür, the Consul General of Türkiye in New York, and Aykut Karaalioğlu, the founder of the "Turks in Tech" community.

The gathering was attended by Ambassador Sedat Önal, Türkiye's U.N. envoy, and Necmettin Kaymaz, the Washington representative of the Turkish Presidency's Investment Office, as well as technology sector employees including entrepreneurs, investors and engineers.

During the event, Özgür emphasized the significance of technology in a country's development.

He also encouraged Turkish professionals in the tech industry to consider contributing their experience to their home country.

"Thinking about what we can do there will make significant contributions to Türkiye," he said.