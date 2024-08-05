The MEE joint venture (MIA Teknoloji-ETES-E4E), which includes the Turkish technology company MIA Teknoloji A.Ş., will provide communication services to NATO through the Ship-Shore-Ship Buffer Project (SSSB), according to a report on Monday.

The introduction of the communication project, which is included in NATO's defense and security portfolio and will be conducted by the MEE Joint Venture, comprising ETES Technological Systems Engineering and Trade Ltd. Co., E4E Electronic Engineering Software Design Ltd. Co. and MIA Teknoloji A.Ş., was held at a hotel in Ankara.

Chairperson of the Board of MIA Teknoloji A.Ş. Ali Gökhan Beltekin (C) attends the launch of the project for NATO, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Ali Gökhan Beltekin, chairperson of the board of MIA Teknoloji A.Ş., stated in his speech that after a 22-month process, the MEE partnership participated in the tender conducted by NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) and won the tender, with the contracts signed on July 25.

Providing information about the project, Beltekin said, "The Ship-Shore-Ship Combat System is a technology that will provide the most up-to-date Link 22 feature, to the Link 1, Link 11, Link 11B systems, which support existing tactical data exchange between the NATO Air Defense Ground Environment (NADGE), Airborne Early Warning Systems (AEW) and Naval Forces."

He noted that within the scope of the project, a contract was signed to install the system in 22 locations in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Greece, emphasizing that the tender won by the MEE is a success for the Turkish defense industry.

Noting that they achieved success with a trained human resource and vision, Beltekin added: "The project is considered the largest project taken by Türkiye in the field of defense industry systems technologies within NATO."

"This will not be the last; our defense industry companies will undoubtedly take on more valuable projects. The project, which is a source of pride for us, will last for five years," he said.

"This is also an important milestone for us. Being part of this project for five years is on our agenda. With the infrastructure we have gained, our main goal is to step into bigger and different issues to be realized in NATO in the future. This is the highest valued project that NATO NCIA has undertaken with Turkish companies."

Founded in 2006 in Ankara, MIA Teknoloji has opened offices in Qatar, the U.S. and Morocco since 2020. It opened to the public in November 2021 and is traded on Borsa Istanbul.