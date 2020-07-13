A team of Turkish developers has designed a new patch to add Turkish military’s armored vehicles and attack helicopters to the popular tactical combat video game, ARMA 3, with an aim to promote the Turkish defense forces, especially among Turkish gamers.

The addition was made by the Turkish Mod Team, a mod group that develops new contents to the military-style video game series, after a year of preparations.

The group said the new patch was designed in cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), for gamers to enjoy using Turkish defense products, including the unmanned aerial vehicles, Bayraktar TB2 and ANKA, phase 2 combat helicopter Atak, the national main battle tank Altay, locally produced, mine-resistant, ambush-protected armored vehicle Kirpi, as well as other products.

Gamers also have the option to participate in virtual operations in Libya, where Turkish drones provide air support to the Libyan Army, as well as in northern Syria, where the Turkish military conducted the Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and most recently the Operation Spring Shield.

Mehmet Tozlu, the co-founder of the Turkish Mod Team, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the group’s aim was to introduce Turkish military hardware to the virtual world and increase their popularity among gamers.

"With the new patch, gamers can use almost all military equipment, weapons, ammunition, vehicles and uniforms that are currently in the TSK inventory," Tozlu said.

The Turkish Mod Team said the new patch garnered great attention from gaming enthusiasts since its introduction at the 14th International Defence Industry Fair in 2019.

In recent years, the Turkish defense sector has successfully manufactured and exported several high-tech defense products and systems, including tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), missiles, radar systems, combat vessels, as well as rifles and firearms.